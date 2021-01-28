After going on-demand with the channel with one of its key partners, AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) is to launch the SELEKT channel in Spain in blocks to suit the viewing habits and preferences of pay-TV audiences.
Launching on 4 February, the service’s programming will run from Monday to Friday, offering two hours’ worth of children’s content in the early morning; ten hours of lifestyle programming (cooking, decoration, beauty and health) in the morning and afternoon; three hours of documentaries after lunch; five hours of movies and series in prime time; and four hours of music in the overnight slot.
The programming line-up will feature content and formats from AMC Networks’ 11 thematic channels such AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música.
The service will be available from the time of its launch and at no additional cost for subscribers to Vodafone TV and Orange TV Spain.
“In today’s dynamic media landscape, where viewers spend more time choosing what to watch, we are launching this new general-interest channel so that they can easily discover and enjoy the best of pay television. We are delighted that Vodafone TV and Orange TV, two of our key partners, are including SELEKT in their offering,” commented Manuel Balsera, managing director of AMCNISE.
“SELEKT is the ideal complement to our TV portfolio at a time of high viewing figures and a growing number of offerings,” added Ignacio García-Legaz, director of Vodafone TV. “This channel is an opportunity to bolster pay-TV in Spain over free-to-air options, while at the same time delivering content to Vodafone users that might not be part of their subscription package.
José Antonio Guzmán, head of strategy and negotiation at Orange TV, remarked: “This general-interest channel on Orange TV, offering the highest quality premium pay-TV content in one place. Orange TV subscribers will be able to enjoy the best showcase of the wide variety of content from AMC Networks’ channels, part of Orange TV’s broad range of movies, series and entertainment for the whole family. For us, this is a further step in strengthening our product portfolio in partnership with AMC Networks.”
