LivePlus for Windows allows anchors and journalists working from home or from any remote location with a wired or wireless broadband connection to transmit high-quality, live video while simultaneously receiving two ultra-low latency return video and/or teleprompter feeds. The all-in-one solution ensures that the quality of the presenter’s broadcast is not compromised since they can keep their eyes towards the camera at all times while viewing teleprompter and live programme feeds.

Dejero says the new app transmits video with a live stream of up to 20Mbps, at a latency as low as 0.8 seconds, from a Windows laptop, typically in a home-studio setting. For enhanced reliability, Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology provides the option to blend Ethernet with a Wi-Fi connection. The Wi-Fi connection can be to a portable Wi-Fi hotspot device, or a smartphone with a built-in Wi-Fi access point or personal hotspot feature, providing access to a cellular network.



“LivePlus for Windows is an exciting addition to the LivePlus toolkit that makes the home studio set-up even simpler for journalists and presenters, needing less equipment and minimising costs," said Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero, commenting on the launch. "It allows the creation and delivery of highly professional content using existing computing equipment; saving the station’s inventory of mobile transmitters for crews working out in the field.



“The Dejero LivePlus family of apps has already transformed the way journalists deliver news, allowing them to broadcast from virtually anywhere with their smartphones and tablets but more recently, allowing them to quickly adapt to the ongoing pandemic that forced broadcast workflows out of the studio and into the home-studio at short notice. We’re really pleased to be able to build on this service and further simplify high-pressure tasks by providing an all-in-one solution on a single screen.”