“Nuanced content data and our AI-powered analysis of consumer viewing behaviour data provide a step-change in the quality of automated decision making in the content industry, including content recommendation, hyper-personalisation, content acquisition and advertising performance optimisation. The December 2020 closing of our latest funding round enables us to build on the successes of the past year and expand our team to meet the surge in demand for our AI-powered content analysis solutions.” The Stockholm-based tech company debuted its artificial intelligence-powered content discovery platform at IBC 2019 showing how to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand the emotional context of content and use that unique data to create more accurate discovery. It is based around fingerprint technology to help customers move beyond current industry practices around metadata to create what the company believes is a truly personalised video-experience.Vionlabs attributes its current growth to the global acceleration in demand for streaming services to differentiate their video offerings by analysing the emotional structure of their content libraries and create personalised recommendations.Cecilie Chen is the new COO, bringing experience to the role from her previous position as head of business development at global podcast marketplace Acast where she designed and implemented an international expansion strategy for the company and significantly increased its revenues and customer base.“Vionlabs is helping media organisations realise the importance of emotional data, so they can deliver more personalised and intuitive experiences to end users and I couldn’t be more excited about joining the team during this period of tremendous growth,” she said commenting on her role.“Market leading streaming companies and video distributors increasingly understand the advantages of the Vionlabs emotional data approach to understanding video content at scale and the impact this data can have in making better decisions,” added Vionlabs CEO Marcus Bergström.“Nuanced content data and our AI-powered analysis of consumer viewing behaviour data provide a step-change in the quality of automated decision making in the content industry, including content recommendation, hyper-personalisation, content acquisition and advertising performance optimisation. The December 2020 closing of our latest funding round enables us to build on the successes of the past year and expand our team to meet the surge in demand for our AI-powered content analysis solutions.”