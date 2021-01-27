Canadian production company marblemedia has expanded its unscripted development team with the appointment of executive Mike Armitage as its new development producer, factual and factual entertainment.
As the company doubles-down on unscripted, existing exec Kelsey Espensen will now see her role expanded to become development producer, unscripted entertainment and formats.
Armitage (pictured left) joins marblemedia from production company Proper Television, responsible for Masterchef Canada and Great Canadian Baking Show, where he was director of development responsible for conceiving and creating series such Tougher Than it Looks and Last Stop Garage – both for Discovery – and Under New Management for CBC.
In his new role he is tasked with finding dynamic talent and creating character-led, long-running, returnable factual series to feed marblemedia’s growing production pipeline. He will work closely with Diane Rankin, executive producer and SVP at sister rights management company Distribution360, to ensure that new projects are developed with an eye toward global buyers’ needs, as well as to address new demand from partners in the international marketplace. Armitage reports to both marblemedia co-CEO Matt Hornburg and Diane Rankin.
Espensen (pictured right) led creative development on the upcoming sand sculpture series Race Against the Tide for CBC and has a number of original competition series currently in development with broadcasters. She sees her remit expanded to drive unscripted entertainment content and formats. Also reporting to Hornburg, she is tasked with creating original IP in the competition space and with sourcing global formats for marblemedia to acquire for production.
marblemedia sees the new appointments as critical steps in the execution of long-term unscripted strategy. The company saw the second season of its hit Netflix Original Blown Away Blown Away launch worldwide on 22 January, its version of sports competition format All Round Champion recently completed production on its third season and the sand sculpting format Race Against the Tide will have a launch date confirmed shortly.
“Mike Armitage is a tremendous talent and well-respected development executive with a successful track record for delivering original productions from concept to the screen. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Hornburg remarked. “Expanding our unscripted development team into two distinct areas of original production will serve the needs of our global buyers and further fuel the growth and scalability of our business.”
