“Over the past decade, DistroTV operates under parent company DistroScale and offers multicultural content to viewers in the US, Canada and the UK, delivering news, entertainment, music, sports, and lifestyle programming. Popular film and television channels include Reelz, Law&Crime, Qello Concerts by Stingray, Magellan TV, People TV, and TD Ameritrade, among others. Additional independent channels include some of the following: Kweli TV, which spotlights the rich history and global diversity of the Black community; Canela TV, featuring Spanish programming; Latido Music, the leading channel for Latin music; BritAsia Live for British Asians around the globe; Filmeraa, short-form movies and television in Indian and Korean; Venus TV, which features popular Bollywood movies, culture, and more.Since its launch in 2019, DistroTV says that it has seen rapid growth concerning breadth of content and global audience figures. In the last six months, viewership is said to have quadrupled and total watch time increased eight times over.DistroTV is a natural extension to DistroScale’s long-standing expertise in video platforms and advertising. DistroTV provides today’s brands an opportunity to build a direct-to-consumer relationship with DistroScale and its network partners.“We are proud to emerge as the largest, independent provider of free, ad-supported streaming content to our growing and diverse viewer audience,” said Navdeep Saini, founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company to DistroTV, commenting on the performance. “As an emerging FAST network and one of the few remaining independent streaming services, our mission remains to cultivate content that covers a broad spectrum of diverse topics that will spark our viewers’ unique passions and interests.”“Over the past decade, Brit Asia TV has become the leading voice for British Asians in the UK but we know that there is a high demand for our programming outside of the country,” added Brit Asia TV CEO Tony Shergill. “With DistroTV, we’re reaching a wider audience in the US and Canada and creating excitement for our programming with new audiences, which is an important part of our growth strategy.”