Virtualisation, automation and network slicing are the top technology trends increasing the need for test, monitoring and assurance, according to a new industry report commissioned by Viavi.

The 2021 Network Test Surveyexplores insights into how the pandemic and other trends are shaping test and assurance priorities in 2021 and beyond and was compiled from a survey answered by 54 members of the Technology Innovation Council.

Over the past year, despite substantial increases in network traffic, networks in large part met the global challenges created by the pandemic.

In the survey, 85% of respondents stated that in-person network technician visits had been reduced or eliminated as a result of the pandemic, although 78% said that the change was temporary. More than 55% of service providers report a transition from instrument-based testing to remote, virtualised testing, with 7% saying the change is permanent. In order to maintain quality of experience during the pandemic, at least 30% of service providers increased reliance on contractors for network quality assurance.

More than two-thirds (70%) of service providers identify access network performance as the primary factor that most impacts subscriber experience, with transport network performance (41%) and core network performance (37%) also of concern. An overwhelming majority (93%) believe that testing improves customer satisfaction and reduces churn.

Kevin Oliver, vice president and general manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, Viavi, said: “Prior to the pandemic, service providers had begun turning to technologies like automation, AI and virtualisation to control costs while improving the customer experience. The current situation has only accelerated the adoption of these advanced technologies. To ensure performance of more complex, next-generation networks, service providers need advanced test and assurance solutions and automated workflows, particularly when they are increasingly relying on contractors for crucial field testing.”