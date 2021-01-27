USSI Global, a turnkey provider of customised network, broadcast and digital signage systems and services, is making its C-Band Mitigation Interference service available to smaller organisations that rely on satellite networks for content contribution and distribution.

Previously it had only managed the transition of major broadcast networks, cable networks, broadcast station groups, and satellite networks as they clear part of the C-Band to make room for 5G services.

With the upcoming C-Band Transition, US regulator the FCC is clearing the lower 300MHz of the C-Band. Entities that rely on satellite networks for content contribution and distribution will be reassigned to the remaining 200MHz of the C-Band by 2025, though some areas of the country will be required to transition by early December. Organisations that fail to transition by the FCC’s deadline will no longer be able to receive content via C-Band.

David S. Christiano, CEO and president of USSI Global, said: “This is a complicated process, and many organisations simply don’t have the in-house expertise to handle these upgrades. You don’t need to be a major broadcaster to work with USSI Global. We can help smaller stations, cable headends, universities, government agencies and even public utility companies make the transition affordable and efficient.”

USSI Global says its customised solutions for smaller operations with limited resources can help organisations transition to a different part of the C-Band spectrum, convert to Ku-Band satellite for content contribution and distribution, or adopt an IP-based streaming workflow. Except for broadcasters who received funds from the FCC and chose to “opt out” of their assigned C-Band spectrum, satellite companies are paying the C-Band Transition costs.