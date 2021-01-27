A survey of more than 17,000 UK broadband users by comparison and switching service Uswitch.com, has found that almost a third of broadband customers whose deal ended in the last year say they never got an end-of-contract notification (ECN), costing on average £90 per household.









Of the five million broadband consumers who received an ECN, more than four million (88%) used the information to switch to a better deal in the last 12 months, either with their current provider or a competitor. About one in eight people (12%) did nothing. Yet more than eight million broadband bill-payers did not receive an ECN that they should have down leading to a total cost of £251 million a year more than should have been paid.

In a call to action, Uswitch.com is calling on telecoms providers to be consistent in ensuring that ECNs and out of contract notifications engage all customers who qualify for one, and calls on Ofcom to crack down on any behaviour that attempts to dissuade consumers from reviewing whether they are on a good deal.



"Life is challenging at the moment and with people juggling so many responsibilities it's important to make sure that consumers can access information about their household bills easily," commented Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com. "The fact that a third of consumers whose contract was due to end say they didn't, or couldn't recall, receiving an end-of-contract notification should ring alarm bells. More must be done to build on the success of these notifications so that all customers have a fair chance of engaging when their contract comes to an end."