Broadening its stable of media businesses with the first of several planned ventures into the digital streaming world, Hong Kong-based international global distribution and multi-channel operator Lightning International acquires the bespoke prestige documentary streaming service Docsville.
Set up by documentary supremo Nick Fraser and award- winning documentary maker Lawrence Elman, Docsville was one of the first premiere-curated documentary platforms to launch after Fraser departed the BBC, during which time he created the award-winning influential Storyville strand for the UK public broadcaster.
The acquisition aims to expand the platform and its premium offering and Lightning will be looking to build on the success of Fraser and Elman’s stewardship and to widen Docsville’s deep content offering and reach. Fraser and Elman will continue to collaborate closely with the service as they continue to produce documentary projects under the banner of Docsville Studios.
“Nick and Lawrence have created a fantastic platform for sharing some amazing documentaries, from the world’s leading producers and story-tellers,” said Lightning International CEO James Ross commenting on the deal. “We are looking forward to further developing Docsville and delivering it to documentary lovers around the globe.”
Lawrence Elman added: “Lightning’s expertise and guidance under the stewardship of James Ross can only increase our already successful platform. This is a win-win for everyone involved and will project Docsville to new heights.”
