Aiming to simplifying video streaming content discovery, TiVo has entered into what it calls a strategic global partnership with fraud detection and voice developer Pindrop to address what they say are the growing demands for a smarter, more personalised way to engage with entertainment content through voice AI.
Explaining the rationale for their move and market opportunity and consumer need, the partners say that they are responding to a surge in the quantity of new media apps and streaming content. They add that consumers have come to expect a personalised experience, but are struggling to find it in the overly complex over-the-top (OTT) world.
As a result they say 2020 saw a rise in consumer demand for voice enabled solutions and this voice trend has extended to smart TV and OTT devices, which now have voice-control as a feature. But TiVo and Pindrop ague that current voice control solutions on TV have not been able to deliver simple, easy and reliable experiences to help consumers find what they want to watch. They believe that as consumers continue to expect more from voice as their user interface of choice, it was now time to embrace voice-enabled personalisation.
Pindrop and TiVo will collaborate to bring voice authentication technology to TiVo’s Conversation Services product so that users have their own personalised experience. Through normal interactions via voice, over time the device distinguishes between household members and changes its behaviour accordingly - no overt action on the part of the end user is required. For example, a user can say, “What should I watch?” and the TiVo service will tailor an experience with personalised content they are most likely to want to watch. If another member of the household says the exact same thing, they'll get completely different results - no profile switching required. While Pindrop’s solution is able to distinguish between different speakers, the technology doesn't know nor need to know the identity of who is speaking.
"Beyond just understanding what was said, we want to understand the context of the situation to drive intelligent system behaviour in the moment," said Jon Heim, senior director of product and conversation services at TiVo. "The ability to distinguish between different members of a household based on their voice is an example of this contextual awareness, enabling us to provide an unprecedented level of personalisation through an experience tailored to that specific person.”
“We believe that with our state-of-the-art voice authentication technology combined with TiVo’s expertise in the OTT video space, we’ll be able to unlock new experiences for consumers across the globe… and we’re just getting started,” added Pindrop CEO Vijay Balasubramaniyan.
The companies will announce the first TiVo enabled product with Pindrop's technology in the coming months.
