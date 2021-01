ESR claims that it is already the leading premium quality video gaming channel in the US and will make its content available in Europe for the first time in 24/7 HD linear format from February 2021, taking advantage of the footprint of the satellite which boasts a reach of over 135 million TV households.“We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat to deliver our content to the millions of gamers and fans in Europe in 24/7 linear format,” said ESR CEO Wendy Wang commenting on the deal. “The global video gaming market continues to grow at a rapid rate, and we look forward to developing our offer and growing our European audience in the years to come.”Added Eutelsat chief commercial officer Philippe Oliva: “We are excited to welcome ESR on HOTBIRD. Its ground-breaking format attracts a new generation of younger audiences and illustrates that linear distribution via satellite is attractive for these new channel genres to multiply and diversify their distribution.”