In a move that it says illustrates the attraction of satellite linear distribution for new channel genres, Eutelsat has revealed that its flagship 13° East HOTBIRD position has been selected by ESRevolution for the European launch of its ESR video gaming channel.
ESR claims that it is already the leading premium quality video gaming channel in the US and will make its content available in Europe for the first time in 24/7 HD linear format from February 2021, taking advantage of the footprint of the satellite which boasts a reach of over 135 million TV households.
“We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat to deliver our content to the millions of gamers and fans in Europe in 24/7 linear format,” said ESR CEO Wendy Wang commenting on the deal. “The global video gaming market continues to grow at a rapid rate, and we look forward to developing our offer and growing our European audience in the years to come.”
Added Eutelsat chief commercial officer Philippe Oliva: “We are excited to welcome ESR on HOTBIRD. Its ground-breaking format attracts a new generation of younger audiences and illustrates that linear distribution via satellite is attractive for these new channel genres to multiply and diversify their distribution.”
