Spanish infrastructure equipment provider Albalá Ingenieros has signed a distribution deal with Athens-based Bon Studio to roll its equipment out across the Greek and Cypriot markets.

Under the agreement, Albalá Ingenieros is participating in a project to provide ancillary infrastructure equipment to Greek public broadcaster ERT. These include ERT’s TV studios and on-air installations for all its stations that transmit from Athens: ERT, ERT2 and ERT Sports.

This infrastructure, comprising the latest generation of modules designed and manufactured by Albalá, will be used for ERT’s updates from SD to HD. This includes both distribution and synchronisation of signals as well as the control for those signals.

Amountzas Nikolaos, Department of Maintenance and Installations manager at ERT, said: “ERT is rapidly updating all of its installations and channels to transmission in HD. In order to do this, we’ve selected modular interfaces from the Albalá TL3000 family to meet all of our requirements for conversion, embedding, de-embedding, synchronisation, signal protection and signal distribution… We will count upon this equipment for secure, error-free signal transmission for the entirety of our infrastructure.”

Added Vicente Polo, founding director of Albalá Ingenieros: “We’d like to give a warm welcome to Bon Studio and their excellent team of professionals, and we’re sure that we will cover all of needs of their clients.”