In a massive like for the social media platform from the content giant as it looks to unlock audiences around the world, NBCUniversal (NBCU) is to bring to Twitter markets its premium digital content spanning the entire NBCUniversal Sky footprint.
Since kicking off a partnership in 2013, NBCUniversal and Twitter have claimed significant growth and engagement. Total campaign growth has exceeded a 10x trajectory and in 2020, global video views for all NBCUniversal Twitter handles grew 26% annually on average, alongside a 25% increase in campaigns year over year. And in late 2020, NBC Olympics and Twitter extended their content partnership to amplify NBC Olympics’ coverage.
The new multi-year agreement is said NBCU designed to allow marketers to meet global, national, and local audiences where they are and “shape key cultural conversations” as they unfold in real-time. The relationship also aims to build ad experiences around trending content, such as sponsored sports highlights, red carpet livestreams, watch parties and fan voting.
In an example of the relationship, NBCUniversal will offer immersive, Golden Globes highlights on Twitter, amplifying coverage from NBCUniversal properties to coincide with the NBC broadcast of the event on 28 February 2021. Content will be developed and distributed on Twitter via @nbc, @enews, and @latinxnow handles.
In addition, NBCUniversal and Twitter will give viewers what they say will be an exclusive fan experience for more than 30 upcoming live events, from Telemundo’s Latin American Music Awards; news on Noticias Telemundo-and the E! People’s Choice Awards; the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; action from NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes, Sky Sports and GOLF Channel. Content will be developed and distributed on Twitter via @nbc, @enews, @telemundo, @noticiastelemundo, @nbcsports, and the @golfchannel.
As part of the expanded agreement, Twitter will provide sales support for NBCUniversal’s advertising partners in order to boost global, national US and local US marketers with more ways to match premium content with engaged audiences.
“With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal’s leading video content meets Twitter’s worldwide reach, empowering marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers curated premium content on an engaging platform,” said Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer, NBCUniversal. “The growth in digital viewing has been nothing short of explosive in recent years and together with Twitter, we’re helping our partners engage audiences in a brand-safe way—and shape key conversations as they unfold.”
“It’s the perfect time to expand on our long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal to bring more of its premium content to people on Twitter,” added Jennifer Prince, global VP and head of content partnerships at Twitter. “From the biggest moments in entertainment, to can’t-miss sports action from around the world, to news events at the speed of Twitter, our collaboration will empower marketers to connect their brands to the conversation of our engaged audiences.”
