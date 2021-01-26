Virgin Media has launched its 5G mobile service in 100 towns and cities across the UK, using Vodafone’s network to connect customers.

Existing customers will be able to access 5G at no extra cost, with average speeds of 176.62Mbps, while new 5G plans include the Samsung Galaxy S21 with unlimited data for £42 per month. Broadband customers will be able to choose a 5G plan if taking one of the provider’s Oomph bundles, which offer broadband, TV and mobile connectivity all in one place.

Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media, said: “The launch of 5G is a milestone moment for us. As the world’s first virtual mobile operator, our offering has long been about breaking boundaries and offering our customers a premium service without the price tag. That’s why we’re launching fast, reliable 5G connectivity at no extra cost while keeping the added extras of our existing mobile plans in place.

“By offering 5G and gigabit broadband all under one roof, Virgin Media customers can experience next-generation connectivity both in and out of the home, putting them in a great place to take advantage of the latest technology.”

New and existing mobile customers taking a 4G plan will remain on Virgin Media’s mobile service via EE’s network until Virgin Media’s agreement with BT Enterprise comes to an end in late 2021. Virgin Media anticipates that all of its mobile customers will have transitioned to the Vodafone network by early 2022.

Virgin Media, which claimed a record-breaking 2020 in terms of data consumption, has 3.3 million mobile and 5.6 million cable customers in the UK.