Furthering a business relationship that its parent has had for over thirty years, direct-to-consumer service Peacock is to stream exclusively in the US WrestleMania and all of WWE Network’s pay-per-view events, signature documentaries and other content pieces.
Peacock will launch WWE Network on March 18, beginning the roll-out of more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel. This includes all live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam while Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on 21 March. The deal also includes original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons, as well as in-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown; WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history.
“WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country,” said Rick Cordella, Executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Peacock commenting on the deal. “WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalogue of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”
“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” added Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programmes.”
“WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country,” said Rick Cordella, Executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Peacock commenting on the deal. “WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalogue of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”
“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” added Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programmes.”