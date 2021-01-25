In a move that marks the release of its first title in the territory, global media company SPI International has announced a partnership with Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment to make the digital-first launch of Looks That Kill in the UK.





Written and directed by Kellen Moore, Looks That Kill is a romantic comedy which tells the story of sixteen-year-old Max Richardson (Brandon Flynn) who has to live with a lethally attractive face until he meets Alex (Julia Goldani Telles), an eccentric girl with her own bizarre ailment who helps him on his journey of self-discovery.



Thanks to the directed by Kellen Moore is now available on EST and TVOD on all platforms in the United Kingdom and Ireland. SPI has secured the rights to the programme in multiple territories including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, EE and CIS.



“We are delighted to be working with Kaleidoscope, a company renowned for their stellar track-record in distributing independent films with extensive experience in the UK market, to represent our titles on all rights basis in the territory,” commented Alexandra Puiu, sales executive at SPI International. “We are working with Kaleidoscope on additional releases for this year in the UK in the upcoming months and we are committed to enriching our portfolio of titles in 2021 for countries such as CEE, UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Benelux, Latin America and more.”



Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard added: “We are delighted to be working with SPI on Looks That Kill in the UK along with a slate of exciting other films for the rest of the year. SPI are a hugely established business with a solid track record of acquiring commercially viable films that we’ve already received excellent market feedback on. Strategic partnerships in today’s marketplace are significant as we all look how to expand and diversify in these challenging times.”