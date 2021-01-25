UK-based producer/distributor Beyond Rights has made a strong start to 2021, licensing 250 hours of content in major volume deals with AMC Networks in Spain and SIC in Portugal.









2 The former deal sees the Spanish arm of the global network AMC Networks acquire 98 hours for its Odisea channel, with the package featuring a range of engineering titles (24 hours), including World’s Most Extreme (6 x 60’), an Arrow Media production exploring engineering and transportation in extreme locations. The deal also includes Greenstone TV’s Puppy School (10 x 30’) and six seasons (69 hours) of Bondi Rescue.Across the border, Portugal’s SIC has licensed 152 hours of unscripted content, including the Australian version of Beyond’s competitive dog grooming show Pooch Perfect (8 x 60’), Gobstopper TV’s Filthy House SOS (6 x 60’) and multiple seasons of Big Coat Productions’s original Love It Or List It (90 hours) as well as 34 hours from the wider Love It Or List It franchise.“Beyond Rights has a reputation as a go-to distributor for top quality engineering and home renovation shows so it is wonderful to see so many of our big titles from these genres included in the packages,” remarked Lenneke de Jong, Beyond Rights’ VP sales responsible for Iberia, Latin America, Germany and Benelux who negotiated the deals.“I’m also delighted to see the region’s love of dogs shining through, first with documentary series Puppy School and then with our new entertainment title Pooch Perfect which, in this version hosted by Rebel Wilson, sets out to find Australia’s most talented dog groomer.”