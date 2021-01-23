TV systems integrator CJP Broadcast has launched StreamSmart+, a flexibly defined service which it says will enable sports clubs to launch their own television channel quickly, easily and affordably.

“StreamSmart+ is a complete glass-to-glass solution including latest-generation equipment, fully focused operational training and all relevant supporting services,” said CJP Broadcast MD Chris Phillips. “Unlike free to air services such as YouTube, a properly managed online TV channel retains full control over all its content, independent of commercials that might otherwise compete with sponsors’ brands.”



“Initially adopted to offset the impact of coronavirus restrictions on audience attendance, online TV has now proved itself a logical expansion path for sports clubs of every size. Live streaming allows clubs to televise entire matches including supporting titles, subtitles, close-ups, action replays, slow motion, ad insertion, sponsor logos, visual effects plus live sound, commentary and supporting news.”

CJP says StreamSmart+ can deliver a return on investment within just a few games, even for sports with as few as 350 season ticket holders, with 88% of generated revenue going directly to the club after paywall and streaming costs. Each online paywall service is scaled and branded to the club's or organisation's precise needs. CJP also offers full training and system support across every aspect of the operation from production to content managements, to help each club establish a capable in-house operating team.

Phillips added: “Key requirements addressed by StreamSmart+ are affordability, easy operation, high-quality image capture, eye-friendly titling and effects, and high quality internet-based transmission. The live production hardware is fully tried and tested, compact and transportable, easy to install onsite and controllable via an intuitive touchscreen. Optional elements include manual or robotic cameras, ruggedised and portable live production and virtual reality graphics. Remote guests can be beamed into a studio production as if they are actually on set. All with robust live streaming, either as a standalone pay-per-view channel or on a subscription basis within a video-on-demand service with paywall. Efficient, tightly integrated and totally reliable."