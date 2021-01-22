 Wandavision, Lupin light up US SVOD market | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
Just weeks after the film and TV streaming search engine service highlights streaming as one of the few industries in the US providing business optimism with the new direct-to-consumer products already flexing their models, the latest survey of the US SVOD market from Reelgood has shown the sector make a strong start to 2021.
Indeed the stats showing that an influx of original content has provided an added impetus to the sector with the likes of WandaVision, Lupin and A Discovery of Witches leading the charge.

Disney+’s WandaVision was taken up by two million of Reelgood’s users in the US having what the company called “an amazing” opening weekend. It gained a 9.3% share of engagement among the top 100 most-watched TV shows across all streaming services from 15–17 January. This was higher than The Boys Season 2's share of engagement (7.2%) during its own opening weekend, Stranger Things Season 3 (5.8%) and The Mandalorian's second season opener (5.7%).

Lupin is not far behind with 8.4% share this week, having premiered on Netflix almost two weeks ago now. A Discovery of Witches, despite not being available via the top five major streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+), managed to slide into third with a 4% share of engagement. Amazon Prime Video The Expanse and Netflix’s highly-rated period drama Bridgerton closed out Reelgood's top five with 2.6% and 2.5% respectively.
