Just weeks after the film and TV streaming search engine service highlights streaming as one of the few industries in the US providing business optimism with the new direct-to-consumer products already flexing their models, the latest survey of the US SVOD market from Reelgood has shown the sector make a strong start to 2021.
Indeed the stats showing that an influx of original content has provided an added impetus to the sector with the likes of WandaVision, Lupin and A Discovery of Witches leading the charge.
Disney+’s WandaVision was taken up by two million of Reelgood’s users in the US having what the company called “an amazing” opening weekend. It gained a 9.3% share of engagement among the top 100 most-watched TV shows across all streaming services from 15–17 January. This was higher than The Boys Season 2's share of engagement (7.2%) during its own opening weekend, Stranger Things Season 3 (5.8%) and The Mandalorian's second season opener (5.7%).
Lupin is not far behind with 8.4% share this week, having premiered on Netflix almost two weeks ago now. A Discovery of Witches, despite not being available via the top five major streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+), managed to slide into third with a 4% share of engagement. Amazon Prime Video The Expanse and Netflix’s highly-rated period drama Bridgerton closed out Reelgood's top five with 2.6% and 2.5% respectively.
