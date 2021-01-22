In an update regarding its 2020 business performance, digital security and media content protection firm Kudelski Group is cheering better-than-expected resilience of its business segments.
Driven by what it says was an effective response in the Covid-19 environment combined with proactive cost control measures, the company said that its 2020 EBITDA exceeded the $45–$55 million range in its latest guidance and strong full-year cash flows.
Among the standouts in the interim guidance report was that the Digital TV business, which includes the NAGRA content protection content protection product line, in the second half of 2020 was more resilient than anticipated, benefitting, said the company, from a robust recurring business and in spite of the negative impact of Covid-19 on the project side of the business.
The sector was said to have benefitted from what was called a “comprehensive” cost reduction programme and a positive one-off pension accounting effect and performed better than expected as potential risks impacting the segment’s profitability did not materialise. Kudelski added Recurring European Digital TV business in particular overperformed compared to expectations with a strong momentum in the last quarter. Growth areas such the Group’s analytics business benefitted from new customer wins.
