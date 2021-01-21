Sports, fashion, events and media management firm IMG and Panasonic Avionics Corporation have extended their agreement in a deal that will see the technology partner make Sport 24, the world’s only live 24/7 sports channel for the in-flight industry, available to all airlines worldwide.
IMG, which owns and operates Sport 24, launched the service in February 2012. Both Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park, near London’s Heathrow Airport. Sport 24 is available on the live television service of Panasonic Avionics Corporation – which claims to be the world leader in in-flight entertainment and communication (IFEC) - which is broadcast via satellite. In 2021, Sport 24 will show live coverage of the world’s major sporting events, including the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020, Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Ryder Cup, in addition to UEFA Champions League and Premier League football, NBA, NFL, NHL, tennis grand slams and golf majors.
The deal will see Panasonic market exclusively both Sport 24 and its sister channel Sport 24 Extra to airlines using other connectivity networks for the first time. This will enable the service to be shown on any carrier featuring in-flight entertainment.
“Panasonic’s role as the official provider for our channels is a significant step in the growth of live sport as in-flight entertainment,” commented IMG Media SVP, content and channels Richard Wise. “Premium live coverage of the world’s major sports tournaments and events is a must-have for airlines wanting to engage with and cater to passengers as connectivity becomes more important. We’re proud to be part of this exciting development for the in-flight industry.”
Ken Sain, chief executive officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, added: “Our long-standing relationship with IMG enables us to broadcast live sports coverage to passengers all over the world. Watching sport live in-flight creates unforgettable moments for passengers and we’re delighted to be able to exclusively provide this service to airlines, no matter which connectivity network they are using.”
