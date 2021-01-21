Global video contribution systems provider AVIWEST has revealed its part in being selected by Chinese national TV broadcaster CCTV and regional Chinese TV broadcaster Guizhou TV to support the production of Travel China With High-Speed Railway, a programme shot and streamed live during the October 2020 Double Ninth Festival.





Using AVIWEST PRO380 field units housed in a backpack, TV crews were able to stream celebrations from the festival from a high-speed train, capturing the Chinese landscapes, the rail network and on-site live interviews and footage.



During the show, viewers took a trip on China's first high-speed train linking Guizhou with Guangzhou. The Guigang high-speed railway links the Southwest with the Greater Bay Area over a total distance of 857 kilometres. The railway includes 238 tunnels and 510 bridges, which posed a challenge for reliably delivering live video streams. AVIWEST's equipment allowed the broadcasters to conduct live interviews and move freely to shoot images to immerse viewers in the heart of celebrations.



"It was extremely challenging to stream live video from a train moving at 250 kilometres per hour," recalled Qing Zhang, vice president at Guizhou TV. "We had to maintain good signal resiliency and deliver broadcast-grade video as the train made its way through mountains, crossing 72 tunnels in 70 minutes. AVIWEST's technology enabled us to pull off this incredible technical feat, allowing us to provide amazing images and share in the festival excitement with our audience."