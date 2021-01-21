Promising to enable sports and music fans to take advantage of what it says will be super-fast connectivity enhancing the in-stadium experiences, Nokia has launched 5G services with mobile operator Optus at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.
With mass crowds slowly returning to outdoor venues in the country after lockdown, the partners say their move will provide visitors attending sporting or music events at the West Australian venue with access to indoor and outdoor 5G coverage offering speeds over 1Gbps.
Nokia sees great potential with its 5G solutions in helping to help deliver enhanced stadium end-user experiences. It believes that the next-generation’s inherent low latency, high bandwidth connectivity can give spectators the ability to stream Ultra HD video from their smartphones with different camera angles in real- time, as well as information overlays to enhance the performance. It adds that venue operators can also benefit with enhanced retail opportunities, enhanced video capture and processing capabilities for critical functions such as security as well as support for building automation and inventory management.
At the Optus Stadium, the operator is using Nokia’s 5G AirScale indoor Radio solution (ASiR) to provide coverage for indoor zones such as corporate boxes or VIP areas. The solution supports major network technologies and is designed to ease upgrade from 4G to 5G new radio (NR) and also includes indoor small cells that deliver a consistent 5G user experience with high data rates across multiple zones.
Optus is also using 5G small cells solutions for enhanced coverage and capacity in public spaces, adding that with the 5G indoor and outdoor radio system it has already reported peak speeds of 1.1 Gbps downlink and 100 Mbps uplink for 5G coverage throughout the stadium estate.
“5G will be transformative in the home, at work and when we are at play, like cheering on your team or singing along to your favourite artist,” commented Optus Network Australia CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin. “We know people have been eager to get back into Optus Stadium with a full crowd and with Optus 5G now enabled throughout the stadium, fans will be able to connect at the speed of their excitement.”
