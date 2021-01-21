Launching with 40 original and curated channels with thousands of films, series and TV programmes, free streaming television service Pluto TV will arrive in France on 8 February 2021 as the first FAST (free ad-supported television) service to debut in the country.
The ViacomCBS Networks International-owned offer will launch streaming 40 specially-curated and original channels for French audiences. Its library will include content from both ViacomCBS brands and third parties through partnerships with leading international and French publishers, broadcasters, and distributors with the aim to deliver constantly fresh and varied content. Unique channels will include Pluto TV Ciné, Pluto TV Action and Pluto TV Drama with features spanning content across popular genres such as cinema, TV series, kids, animation, reality TV, lifestyle, crime and investigation, comedy, sports and documentaries.
The service will be available on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser www.pluto.tv, via app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
ViacomCBS Networks Europe sees launch of Pluto TV in France as marking an important step for the growth of the company's streaming presence in Europe. The French launch, following successful arrivals in the UK, Germany, 17 countries across Latin America, including Brazil and Spain, where the service is claimed to have become the most downloaded entertainment app for more than three weeks.
“Pluto TV has already demonstrated its strong appeal in many markets across the world,” said Olivier Jollet, senior vice president emerging business ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. I'm sure that with its market-centric approach and extensive reach, Pluto TV's innovative digital model will transform the French streaming and television market, both in terms of consumer experience and Ad sales offer.”
Pluto TV currently spans three continents and 24 countries with almost 36 million active users worldwide. Italy will be the next market to launch Pluto TV in late 2021.
