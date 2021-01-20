Sports streaming service DAZN has made further inroads on its current expansion programme in an agreement with Spain’s leading entertainment platform Movistar+ to offer more sports content to customers.
The agreement will see DAZN integrated with the entertainment division of the Telefónica group throughout the year. DAZN has acquired the exclusive exploitation rights to the Formula 1 World Championship until 2023 - distributed through new channels on Movistar+. In addition, F1 coverage will be made available on DAZN and via the new DAZN F1 channel, available on both platforms from 1 March.
Movistar's Premium customers and those who already have Formula 1 content in their Movistar TV package will gain access to DAZN and the new channels DAZN1 and DAZN2 from 21 January, with additional multi-event channels planned to provide coverage of all competitions. DAZN’s multi-sport also offering includes Premier League, MotoGP World Championship, Turkish Airlines Euro League, Copa del Rey, UFC, CONMEBOL Libertadores, basketball EuroCup, WTA and Coppa Italia.
The new alliance with Movistar adds DAZN alongside others such as Netflix and Disney+ on the platform and says Movistar reaffirm the company as the leader of the entertainment market in Spain. “This agreement with DAZN reinforces our sports offer and will enrich the experience of all sports fans,” said Telefónica España president Emilio Gayo. “This relationship reaffirms our commitment to always offer our customers the best content of our own, through our original production and the most relevant content, through the partners who lead the audiovisual industry. A Movistar+ now comes DAZN, an alliance that will celebrate all the successes of sport.”
“The agreement with Movistar+ is a great example of how entertainment platforms and operators can collaborate to deliver more satisfying and intuitive viewing experiences for sports fans,” added co-chief executive officer DAZN Group James Rushton. “It’s also an important moment for the business as we execute on our strategy to drive further growth in our core markets. Starting in March, our customers in Spain will enjoy exclusive coverage of Formula 1 and with this acquisition, DAZN becomes the must-have platform for motorsport fans in Spain.”
