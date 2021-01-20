 NewsPlayer+ launches with streaming destination for global news networks | Programming | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Brought forward in time to capture the historic pictures of the inauguration of Joe Biden, Player+ has launched NewsPlayer+ to give UK viewers an opportunity to watch global perspectives on the historic day across 15 channels via its new one-stop streaming destination.
NewsPLayer 20Jan2020
Headquartered in London, NewsPlayer+ has been developed by a team of OTT and pay-TV specialists whose backgrounds include the BBC, BritBox, CuriosityStream, Guardian News & Media and ITV. The service collates premium English-language news brands together, live and around the clock, offering navigation across international perspectives at a crucial moment in US and global politics.

UK subscribers can immediately access a choice of world-leading broadcasters including Al Jazeera, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg's new channel Quicktake, Euronews and Newsmax, alongside an array of international news networks such as Africanews, Germany's DW-TV, France 24, China's CGTN, India's NDTV 24×7, Israel's i24, Russia's RT, Australia's Ticker, Turkey's TRT and US network NewsNet, with more channels to join later this month.

Explaining the reasons for the launch, NewsPlayer+ is said to address news at a time when quality journalism is increasingly under threat, and access to a broad range of viewpoints more critical than ever. "We're delighted to launch our ground-breaking multi-channel news streaming service at this key moment, when all eyes will be on the US Presidential transition," said NewsPlayer+ CEO Richard Jacobs. "With a total of 15 partners signed up to date, some in world-first international streaming deals, NewsPlayer+ is uniquely positioned to guarantee our subscribers one destination for a broad range of on-the-spot updates and alternative perspectives across the breaking news space."

NewsPlayer+ is the first service to be launched by Player+, with further genres to follow in 2021 including StagePlayer+ for the performing arts. Designed to bring premium content and brands together into genre-based services, Player+ will offer subscribers around the world access to streaming solutions dedicated to the content they want, where they want, live and on-demand.
Verizon
Comcast - 2020.10.01 - all articles

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Programming