Brought forward in time to capture the historic pictures of the inauguration of Joe Biden, Player+ has launched NewsPlayer+ to give UK viewers an opportunity to watch global perspectives on the historic day across 15 channels via its new one-stop streaming destination.
Headquartered in London, NewsPlayer+ has been developed by a team of OTT and pay-TV specialists whose backgrounds include the BBC, BritBox, CuriosityStream, Guardian News & Media and ITV. The service collates premium English-language news brands together, live and around the clock, offering navigation across international perspectives at a crucial moment in US and global politics.
UK subscribers can immediately access a choice of world-leading broadcasters including Al Jazeera, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg's new channel Quicktake, Euronews and Newsmax, alongside an array of international news networks such as Africanews, Germany's DW-TV, France 24, China's CGTN, India's NDTV 24×7, Israel's i24, Russia's RT, Australia's Ticker, Turkey's TRT and US network NewsNet, with more channels to join later this month.
Explaining the reasons for the launch, NewsPlayer+ is said to address news at a time when quality journalism is increasingly under threat, and access to a broad range of viewpoints more critical than ever. "We're delighted to launch our ground-breaking multi-channel news streaming service at this key moment, when all eyes will be on the US Presidential transition," said NewsPlayer+ CEO Richard Jacobs. "With a total of 15 partners signed up to date, some in world-first international streaming deals, NewsPlayer+ is uniquely positioned to guarantee our subscribers one destination for a broad range of on-the-spot updates and alternative perspectives across the breaking news space."
NewsPlayer+ is the first service to be launched by Player+, with further genres to follow in 2021 including StagePlayer+ for the performing arts. Designed to bring premium content and brands together into genre-based services, Player+ will offer subscribers around the world access to streaming solutions dedicated to the content they want, where they want, live and on-demand.
