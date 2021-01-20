A research positing from data and analytics company GlobalData is advising that 5G, multi-access edge computing and network slicing, can play a key role in improving customer experiences for broadcast and media companies across their entire value chains.
The analyst says that despite the massive hit to film and TV production and to cinema chains from Covid-19, there are several opportunities for network carriers and telcos to help broadcast and media companies particularly. Indeed it says that the pandemic has brought about an urgent need to transform their operations through digital solutions. It added that those companies which are adept at leveraging mobile, cloud, analytics and automation will gain significant competitive advantages in terms of cost of business, ability to reach a wider audience and providing new ways of consuming content.
The study singled out the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the largest online video-on-demand (SVOD) market in terms of subscribers, expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 12.7% from 231 million subscriptions in 2018 to 420 million in 2023. Yet despite the growth, the pandemic has also impacted content supply in the region, from the delay in the production of new films to the cancellation of major sporting events. This has resulted in a loss of revenue from both content and advertising, impacting mostly content producers, pay-TV operators, cinemas, and broadcasters.
The research cited network carriers such as BT, Tata Communications and Telstra as having a dedicated business unit to support the broadcast and media industry and offer solutions beyond connectivity addressing different aspects of the broadcast media industry from content creation, distribution, aggregation, to the user interfaces transforms.
“The telecommunications networks play a crucial role in delivering content to consumers around the world,” observed GlobalData research director Siow Meng Soh. “Increasingly, network carriers are building stronger relationship with broadcast and media companies to provide services beyond the transmission network. Some carriers have developed a practice dedicated to the broadcast and media industry, offering solutions tailored to the needs of this industry and going beyond the content delivery network (CDN).”
GlobalData believes that to mitigate these business issues, the providers need to adopt and/or hasten digital transformation plans. It adds that virtualisation of IT and broadcasting technologies and the migration of on-premise systems to the cloud will facilitate this transformation and simplify operations. It adds that 5G technology, global fibre networks and remote facilities will continue to reduce the need for large on-site production crews, facilities and expensive on-site equipment and also increase the coverage of live events.
