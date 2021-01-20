AI specialist Veritone and cloud solutions provider Base Media Cloud have signed a six-year agreement with electric racing series Extreme E via its production partners Aurora Media Worldwide and North One.
The agreement will provide Extreme E with access to a sports-specific, multi-cloud distribution solution created by Veritone and Base Media Cloud. It combines accelerated file transfer and cloud object storage services from Base Media Cloud with Veritone’s intelligent digital asset management platform, Digital Media Hub, to drive complex, cloud-native remote workflows, enabling smart global content distribution and its instant accessibility across the globe for Extreme E.
The Extreme E series, which races off-road electric SUVs while raising awareness for climate change, will launch in April in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, and will continue in Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina.
To produce video coverage of its races, Extreme E will use technology including track, on-board and POV cameras, drones, virtual reality and augmented reality, to stream footage on a variety of digital platforms. Additional clips will be generated for and distributed to global rights holders, TV shows, documentary series and social media. Extreme E required a solution that would make all of this possible, while also remaining dedicated to environmentally conscious production.
Dave Adey, head of broadcast and technology for Extreme E, said: “Because our races take place in remote locations, and we don’t want to damage the delicate locations that need protection, we’re a TV-only sports product – which is very rare, considering the popularity of live sports. Our content is our most valuable asset, and the robust management of that is essential. Veritone not only exceeded that need but matched our mission of sustainability that is critical to our goal of advancing climate change awareness.”
Veritone and Base Media Cloud support Extreme E’s mission of raising awareness for climate change; the combined solution is built on public cloud infrastructures that require fewer servers and lower electricity consumption. Veritone shares Extreme E’s mission of sustainability with its recently launched Veritone Energy, a suite of AI-powered energy solutions that make clean energy production more predictable, efficient and cost effective.
David Candler, senior director of customer solutions for Veritone, commented: “Alongside Base Media Cloud, we’re thrilled to begin working with Extreme E to help them create efficiencies, expand distribution and monetise their content through our platform. Our unmatched expertise in the sports media and entertainment industry and the green energy space provides us with a unique vantage point to meet Extreme E’s global content management needs, while also furthering their mission of driving environmental awareness.”
Veritone and Base Media Cloud began their partnership nearly four years ago, when they created one of the first sports-specific, multi-cloud distribution solutions, which is already used by Formula E.
Base Media Cloud founder Ben Foakes said: “We’re excited to partner with Veritone to power Extreme E’s unique motor sport production coverage from some of the world’s most remote locations. Our solution will enable easier remote editing and automate distribution workflows, ultimately providing increased access to Extreme E’s footage and bringing awareness to the critical cause of climate change.”