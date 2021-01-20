Publishing company performance metrics that it says will help shape streaming and TV ad strategies, as well as how brands approach video investments, leading AVOD provider Tubi has revealed that in 2020 it streamed 2.5 billion hours of content, a 58% increase in viewership over the past 12 months.
In The Stream: 2021 Actionable Audience Insights for Brands report, the FOX Entertainment division was said to present compelling data to support the significance of streaming as a complement to linear campaigns, coupling loyal linear audiences with younger viewers and cord cutters.
Tubi was found to have an average viewer age approximately 20 years younger than that of linear television, with nearly half of the service’s 33 million monthly active users (MAU) under the age of 35.While advertising budgets were still skewed toward linear TV, Tubi delivered in 2020 an 80% incremental audience reach to the top 25 cable networks. Findings from the report also showed that at least two-thirds of Tubi’s audience was unreachable on other AVOD services. While Tubi’s audience is nationally representative, the platform has a large diverse representative audience with African American, Hispanic, and Asian audiences comprising 39% of its user base.
This was crucial in its market said Tubi which noted that coupled with a positive ad experience, the availability and diversity of a platform’s content was also key to building a loyal streaming fanbase. For its part, Tubi said that the report showed that its content was uniquely tailored to its diverse audience, with in-app destinations such as Tubi Kids, providing programming for families and Tubi en Español offering Spanish-language content. Tubi also features a destination library of Black Cinema content.
“Our findings highlight Tubi’s young, diverse and nationally representative streaming audience, including viewers in harder-to-reach markets,” said Natalie Bastian, vice president, marketing at Tubi commenting on the findings of The Stream: 2021 Actionable Audience Insights for Brands report. “This year, streaming should be an always-on touchpoint for advertisers looking to reach incremental audiences outside of their existing linear TV strategy.”
