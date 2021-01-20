Firstlight’s microservices-based architecture takes advantage of Google Cloud capabilities, including agility to launch services in weeks, rather than months; scalability for growth with customers’ businesses and support for key use cases; and extensibility that is claimed to futureproof platforms with simplified integrations.

Firstlight says it will combine its background in solving complex issues for Tier 1 operators with the scale, reach and tools of Google Cloud to enable video providers to capitalise quickly and efficiently on new market opportunities in delivering AI/ML-powered personalisation and monetisation.



“For the industry, our partnership with Google Cloud exponentially expands options for new services that can rapidly address viewer demand," commented Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "Our customers can leverage three formidable resources – Firstlight Media’s cloud native platform, Google Cloud’s platform, and the technology of other Google Cloud partners – all to create opportunities that maximise the long-term value of each subscriber.”

Added Kip Schauer, global head of media and entertainment partnerships at Google Cloud: “Increasingly, media and entertainment need to deliver digital-first experiences to consumers, in person and online. We’re excited to partner with Firstlight Media to scale and extend their platform on Google Cloud, and help businesses deliver exciting new digital experiences to consumers.”