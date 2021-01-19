The varied and wide choice of direct-to-consumer services is weeks away from getting wider after ViacomCBS announced the launch schedule for its anticipated streaming service, Paramount+.
The streaming service will premiere in the US and across Latin America on 4 March 2021, the Nordics on 25 March and Australia in mid-2021. The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on 4 March 4, and an expanded offering will be available later in the year.
Said to offer a mountain of entertainment, Paramout+ is the successor to CBS All Access. It will offer exclusive access to the latest films from Paramount Pictures within a year after the cinema premiere and titles such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Gemini Man and Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue.
In addition, the service will offer a new Paramount Evergreen every week and a catalogue of award-winning films and classics as well as children’s films. TV series include Yellowstone, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, The Hills, RuPaul’s Dragrace and all seasons of South Park. In addition there will be access to over 1,400 episodes of popular series from Paramount Network, MTV, Comedy Central, Channel 5 UK and Nickelodeon.
Said to offer a mountain of entertainment, Paramout+ is the successor to CBS All Access. It will offer exclusive access to the latest films from Paramount Pictures within a year after the cinema premiere and titles such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Gemini Man and Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue.
In addition, the service will offer a new Paramount Evergreen every week and a catalogue of award-winning films and classics as well as children’s films. TV series include Yellowstone, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, The Hills, RuPaul’s Dragrace and all seasons of South Park. In addition there will be access to over 1,400 episodes of popular series from Paramount Network, MTV, Comedy Central, Channel 5 UK and Nickelodeon.