Broadband provider Hyperoptic is the latest company to offer a free service to families currently without a reliable connection, as the coronavirus lockdown continues in the UK.

The offer is available for local authority tenants in homes covered by Hyperoptic’s network and is being enabled via its partnerships with registered housing providers. The service will enable children who do not currently have access to adequate connectivity to easily access virtual education resources and learn from home.

Residents who meet the criteria will be given a promotion code from their local authority. They can then order a free 50Mbps service from Hyperoptic, which will run until the end of this academic year (31 August 2021). A router and installation will be arranged free of charge, and the resident is under no obligation to continue or pay for a service after this date.

Earlier this month, Community Fibre announced announced that it is providing a free full fibre 50Mbps internet connection to what it calls vulnerable households, also with the aim of enabling children to access the internet for learning, while the UK’s major network operators, including Hyperoptic, agreed to remove data limits on their services as the lockdown continues.



Hyperoptic is partnering with 37 local authorities under its free service offer and says it hopes to connect at least 2,500 families in the next month alone. It already operates an Affordable Product Scheme and runs local digital inclusion activities. Hyperoptic has provided free connectivity to over 400 community centres across the UK.

Liam McAvoy, senior director of business development at Hyperoptic, said: “Hyperoptic has always been passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. During the last lockdown, we donated IT equipment towards programmes for children who didn’t have hardware to access education resources.

“With the recent news that so many children do not have access to basic connectivity, we knew we had to go further. Every child deserves to be able to virtually learn and harness the opportunities that are enabled by connectivity. We hope others in the industry join us in providing free connectivity to families that need it most.”