The wholesale arm of Orange Group, International Carriers, is partnering with Côte Ouest Audiovisuel to supply network access and content delivery services in West Africa using its Media Delivery Boost (MDB) solution.

The deal introduces a new value proposition that facilitates TV and OTT content delivery using the Orange CDN, enabling Côte Ouest Audiovisuel to distribute its content to all Orange subscribers in the region, replacing the satellite delivery that was previously used.

For Orange, the development of CDN is a strategic axis for revenue growth, especially in Africa where it already operates the largest network of this type in the region, enabling the delivery of media content in 10 countries. As a regional market leader, Côte Ouest Audiovisuel will continue to supply services to countries in West Africa, including Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Bernard Azria, CEO of Côte Ouest Audiovisuel, said: “Video consumption on mobile is exploding today and we found that Orange MDB is the ideal solution for our content delivery needs. It’s a pay-as-you-grow model, managed by experts and it’s available in the regions where mobile broadband is growing at a strong pace. Côte Ouest Audiovisuel is proud to be a partner with Orange on this deal and we will provide mutual support and promotion for our respective commercial activities.”

Added Emmanuel Rochas, CEO of Orange International Carriers: “We are very happy that Cote Ouest Audiovisuel, a major audiovisual broadcaster in West Africa, has chosen to trust our CDN offer, Media Delivery Boost. This new partnership consolidates our leadership as a CDN provider in Africa, a continent which remains at the heart of Orange’s development strategy. We are proud to contribute in this way to improve the access to qualitative content services for West Africa.”