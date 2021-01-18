Bringing a range of films from the Canal+ Group subsidiary’s existing library to its core and over-the-top platforms, media and entertainment company Sky has announced a partnership with Studiocanal to bring customers hundreds of hours of blockbuster movies.
Under the deal, Studiocanal’s titles scheduled for release from January 2021 will be brought to Sky Cinema and NOW TV after their theatrical release. This will see customers gaining access to upcoming titles including 2021 Awards hopeful Supernova, JoJo Moyes adaptation The Last Letter From Your Lover, female action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy starring in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.
In addition to the theatrical slate, films from Studiocanal’s existing library will also be brought onto Sky Cinema and NOW TV. This includes classics such as Paddington, Paddington 2 and A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon as well as action titles Legend and Logan Lucky and award-winning films The Imitation Game and The Hurt Locker.
“There‘s so much to look forward to already on Sky Cinema this year. Studiocanal’s brilliant theatrical slate with highly anticipated, talent driven films such as Supernova, The Last Letter From Your Lover and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain to name a few, is a fantastic addition to the service,” said Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions, Sky UK, commenting on the deal. “At Sky we’re committed to bringing customers everything they love, in one place, and our partnership with Studiocanal is another step towards doing just that.”
Studiocanal UK CEO Alex Hamilton added: “We are delighted to be bringing our exciting upcoming line up of films and the glories of the Studiocanal catalogue to the fantastic and ever evolving Sky platform. We look forward to a great collaboration together over the coming months and beyond.”
Studiocanal and Sky have previously worked together on two Sky Originals - The Secret Garde and Blithe Spirit. The new deal also follows the announcement in December of a multi-year pay-TV and streaming rights deal between Sky Deutschland and Studiocanal across all Sky distribution channels in Germany and Austria. It also comes on the heels of Sky finalising a new multi-year European partnership with Amazon, launching Prime Video on Sky and NOW TV devices, and signed a long-term partnership with Entertainment One, bolstering Sky Cinema’s offerings.
