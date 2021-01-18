After pay-TV revenues for the 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region were found to have fallen by 14% between 2016 and 2020 to $2.74 billion, the market in the region will continue to track downwards says a study from Digital TV Research.
The analyst’s Middle East and North Africa Pay-TV Forecasts report calculated that pay-TV revenues in the region will fall back to $2.52 billion in 2026, representing a 23% fall compared with 2016.
Five countries are predicted to contribute just over three-quarters (78%) of the region’s pay-TV revenues in 2026. Turkey and Israel together are expected to supply nearly half of the total.
Turkish Pay-TV revenues are forecast to reach $752 million in 2026, 17% lower than the country’s peak year of 2016. Yet at the same time the number of Turkish pay-TV subscribers is forecast to grow from 7.27 million in 2020 to 7.64 million in 2026. Very different dynamics are at play in Israel which is experiencing cord-cutting. Digital TV Research forecasts the country will lose as many as 28% of its pay-TV subs between 2020 to 2026 and that pay-TV revenues will halve between 2016 and 2026. That said, the analyst added beyond these figures, Israel’s OTT sector will grow significantly.
These two countries aside, there were few winners identified in the Middle East and North Africa Pay-TV Forecasts report. Eight of the 20 countries will lose revenues between 2020 and 2026. For the 13 Arabic-speaking countries, pay-TV revenues are set to remain at about $1 billion despite subscriber numbers increasing by 18% to 4 million.
