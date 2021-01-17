As the UK continues in its third national lockdown, with children home schooling while many parents attempt to work from home, broadband provider Community Fibre has announced that it is providing a free full fibre 50Mbps internet connection to what it calls vulnerable households.

The London broadband company will provide the free service for 12 months after installation, with it says 'no strings attached'. At the end of the free period, households can choose to pay to keep the service or cancel it completely, by returning the router.



In formulating the offer Community Fibre has partnered with 30 of the largest landlords in London - including local authorities and housing associations - to identify the vulnerable households eligible for its offer. The company already provides homes in 18 London boroughs with fibre connectivity and many of these will be eligible to take advantage of this offer if they are classified as vulnerable by their landlords or local councils.



“Our mission is to bring better broadband to London communities and we always look for opportunities to give back to those we serve," said Community Fibre CEO Graeme Oxby. "It is critical to enable those who are home schooling but struggling with slow connections or no connection to benefit from fast, reliable full-fibre broadband to help as many children as possible to continue their education and prepare their future.”

Peter Butler, business development manager of social housing provider Origin Housing, added: "Many of our families have been struggling with home schooling due to poor connectivity. The offer from Community Fibre, to provide free and fast 100% full-fibre connections, demonstrates the company's willingness to help the families that are most in need. It is a sign of the strength of the partnership we have built with Community Fibre and we would encourage other London landlords to grant them the wayleave agreement to upgrade to a full-fibre broadband network at their own properties."

The offer is available immediately for eligible households in all the London boroughs served by Community Fibre. In areas not currently served by Community Fibre, landlords will be required to grant wayleaves, so that Community Fibre’s full-fibre network can be installed for eligible residents at no cost. In November, Community Fibre launched the capital’s first 3 Gigabit home broadband service, available initially across 12 London boroughs.