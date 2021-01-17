Grass Valley is currently embarked upon a business transformation which includes a number of key steps in three core areas: creating centres of excellence, optimising manufacturing efficiency and rationalising real estate. The new initiative follows a review of the business, which identified growing demand for cloud and software-based technology among its customers.

“Our industry is changing, and digital transformation is upon us. At Grass Valley, we’ve listened to our customers and believe we must reimagine our business to remain their partner of choice as they navigate the dynamic marketplace and meet their evolving needs," explained Grass Valley CEO and president of Tim Shoulders. "To be the industry-leading, cloud-first solutions provider, we have created a bold plan that enables us to continue supporting our customers wherever they are based and whatever products and services they rely on.”

As part of the plan, the company will open a new Grass Valley Center of Excellence in Krakow and expand its existing team in Kuala Lumpur, to operate alongside its existing Center of Excellence in Montreal.

To optimise manufacturing efficiency, Grass Valley will consolidate hardware manufacturing capabilities across its product portfolio. The company says that it will also improve business efficiency by streamlining and reducing the overall number of facilities it operates, keeping customer-facing resources close to where its customers work and live, and enabling its teams to work remotely. The transformation of labour and real estate has begun and is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.