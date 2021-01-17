Cheshire Council has awarded Airband a contract to roll out gigabit-capable, full-fibre broadband connectivity to over 4,000 properties across rural or hard-to-reach areas of the county.

Funded by the UK government’s Connecting Cheshire initiative, which includes Warrington Borough Council, Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester and Halton Borough Council, the £4.5 million project will start in early 2021 and is expected to last until March 2023.

In December, research from Uswitch revealed a huge consumer broadband speed gap between different areas in the UK revealed a huge consumer broadband speed gap between different areas in the UK. The slowest street, in Weybridge, Surrey, was 5,330 times slower than the fastest, in Appleton Cheshire, with average download speeds of 0.12Mbps and 639.67Mbps respectively..

Airband founder and director Redmond Peel commented: “We are excited to have won this contract. Our focus has always been on expanding and simplifying digital access for rural communities. With access to high-quality broadband fast becoming a human right, we can’t wait to get started building the network that will give residents of rural and hard-to-reach areas of Cheshire the connectivity they deserve.”

Councillor Nick Mannion, Cheshire East Council’s cabinet member for environment and regeneration, added: “The fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) deal with Airband comes at a key time during the pandemic, to provide optimum connectivity to homeworkers and businesses across Cheshire East. The innovative methods to connect hard-to-reach and rural areas will certainly boost work productivity and streaming family entertainment services during national lockdown and beyond. Swifter internet services will help limit many of the frustrations people are facing now, juggling home and work life. It is crucial that everyone has sufficient internet at all hours to suit diverse working patterns and household needs.”