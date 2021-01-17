Driving its current expansion plans, UK-based post-production and content-servicing company Virtual Post, the, has announced the appointment of Yives Reed to the newly created post of commercial director.





Over the last year Virtual Post has expanded its capacity in its Brighton base from eight to 30 offline suites. In the last six months, it has increased its production company client base by 50%, adding Hello Mary, Chatterbox and the Future Group to its roster.



Virtual Post has just embarked upon into a strategic review, restructuring its operations in order to offer a better service its growing cloud-based clientele. To support this process, the company has beefed up its senior management including



New commercial director Reed is a content-servicing specialist, and co-launched video-on-demand business VODE in 2006 which grew over the next eight years to become the re:fine group, employing 75 people and counting as clients firms such as all3media International, Fremantle, Off the Fence and UEFA.



Reed has been advising Virtual Post via MediaMinds for the past year and will now take on the position of commercial director on a full-time basis, with Media Minds continuing to provide Virtual Post and other clients with consultancy services under the guidance of O’Donnell.



Commenting on his appointment, Reed said: “We carried out a root-and-branch review of Virtual Post in 2020, to create a best-in-class remote post production experience for editors and production companies addressing the Covid crisis. It became clear that there is great synergy in the relationship and going full-time was needed to help execute that vision and generate innovative ideas for Virtual Post. I’m delighted to be part of the post production revolution! We’re now engaged in intensive R&D to create the next generation of remote post production technology and we hope to share the result of this work with the global post community very soon.”



Virtual Post needs to grow. He is also really personable, which is paramount in our relationship-driven industry. His expertise and credentials are unparalleled in terms of understanding the complete commercial lifecycle of content production and distribution. Having worked closely with Yives for the past year, we know he's an excellent fit on every level and will be invaluable in helping Virtual Post to achieve its full potential and realise its ambitions."