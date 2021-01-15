In what it says is a boost to its aim to address increased advertiser demand for greater transparency as more audiences flock to connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) services, digital media measurement, data and analytics firm DoubleVerify (DV) has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation.
Established in the US in early 1960, the objective or purpose to be promoted or carried on by the MRC is to secure for the media industry and related users measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective; evolve and determine minimum disclosure and ethical criteria for media measurement services; and provide and administer an audit system designed to inform users as to whether such measurements are conducted in conformance with the criteria and procedures developed.
DV has received its accreditation for display and video rendered ad impression measurement and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) filtration, including app fraud, in the CTV media environment. DV notes that it is now one of a select few companies in the industry accredited for both video and display impression measurement and SIVT in CTV.
“As marketers increasingly adopt CTV/OTT platforms for their ad investments, it becomes ever more critical for those investments to have the protection of MRC-accredited measurements,” said MRC executive director and CEO George W. Ivie. “DV’s accreditation for its SIVT-filtered rendered ad impression measurement of both video and display ad creatives in these environments is an important step toward that goal.”
DV first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its tag-based measurement for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. In 2015, the MRC accredited DV for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic for both desktop and mobile web, and in 2017, DV received additional accreditation for the detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps.
In 2020 the company became the first measurement provider to receive MRC accreditation for third-party integrated measurement on Facebook and in November 2020 DV launched a reporting solution for CTV inventory designed to give CTV buyers full transparency into where their campaigns were running across all major CTV devices. This complemented a CTV Certification Program, launched in January 2020.
