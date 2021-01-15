In what the partners call an historic activation and a significant industry breakthrough, media firm ViacomCBS and platform provider DISH Media, in partnership with ad tech firm Adcuratio, have delivered the first-ever addressable impressions on the CBS broadcast network.
This they say marks the first time broadcast inventory has been enabled within a live national broadcast via a multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) set-top box. The addressable ad replacement was executed on a select number of live campaigns across DISH’s 9 million-strong household footprint in certain CBS-owned-and-operated markets, with Adcuratio powering the activation with its signalling solution, developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and DISH. This
enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signalling processes.
“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” noted Mike Dean, senior vice president of advanced advertising at ViacomCBS. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreachable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”
“Implementing national broadcast enablement is a first for the industry, and a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising,” added Tim Myers, DISH Media GM of strategy and products. For its part, Adcuratio said it was excited to be leading the enablement of US-wide addressable advertising which it said would allow broader and faster ecosystem interconnectivity.
