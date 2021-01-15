As part of the agreement, Kwanza will handle international sales for more than 40 hours of content produced in 2020 and 2021. Titles include Battle of Okinawa: Operation Iceberg, Chenonceau: Royals of the River, and 1945: The Year that Changed History.

Commenting on the deal, Thibaut Martin, general manager of RMC Production, said: “For 15 years, Kwanza has been a force to be reckoned with on the international level, developing an impressive roster of broadcasters. This agreement gains us a global audience for our documentaries.”

Benjamin Ternynck, CEO of Kwanza, added: “I am delighted about this deal with Altice France. RMC Production has an amazing team with plenty of know-how in both production and narrative style. Whatever the topic, whatever the genre, they know how to tell stories. Our foreign customers always appreciate the quality and pace of their documentaries.”