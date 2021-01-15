Hot on the heels of Firstlight Media partnering with Evergent Technologies to help OTT and pay-TV providers deliver end-to-end solutions, the managed services provider has teamed up with NPAW (Nice People At Work) to enable OTT and pay-TV providers to optimise content delivery networks (CDNs).

The relationship combines Firstlight Media’s ultra-scalable, cloud-native OTT platform with NPAW’s flagship solution, YOUBORA, with its video analytics and business intelligence functions. The partnership is intended to drive improved network performance and quality of experience (QoE) for broadcast telco, OTT and media customers.

By integrating YOUBORA into its portfolio of partners, Firstlight Media says it can offer customers increased insights into available CDN options, as well as real-time switching among CDNs. YOUBORA provides advanced visibility of platform performance, audience behaviour, advertising and content efficiency in real-time to support informed, data-driven decisions. It also benchmarks all major in-market CDNs based on predefined business rules, and dynamically issues recommendations that can best help customers meet their overflow, billing, and infrastructure cost objectives.



“As we continue to build an industry-leading portfolio of best-of-breed partners, our customers have placed great value on the ability to expedite CDN decisioning," commented Paul Pastor, chief business officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media (pictured). "Integration of NPAW’s YOUBORA removes complexity from that process, automating CDN selection and optimizing performance to allow the highest possible customer experiences in the most cost-effective manner.”

Mortiz Loew, head of North America at NPAW, said: “In today’s crowded OTT landscape, pushing quality up and costs down are crucial to business success. The flexibility and scalability of Firstlight Media’s cloud-native platform will help us expedite availability of data-driven CDN and QoE optimisation strategies that can improve bottom lines.”