Buoyed by the traditional Christmas TV bingeing, the on-demand service of the UK’s leading independent broadcaster, ITV Hub, has announced a strong performance throughout December 2020, achieving 81 million programme streams, an increase of 5% year on year.
Propelling the rise said ITV data was the holiday period, between 21 December and 3 January which saw an uplift in viewing of 11%, compared with the same time in 2019.
Seemingly fittingly in the year that the soap celebrated its 60th anniversary, the most popular programme on the ITV Hub over Christmas was Coronation Street with a total of 6.9 million streams. The programme’s hourlong Christmas day episode scored the highest performance, with 1 million streams. Across all broadcast and online platforms, the episode has an average people audience of 6.7 million.
Flagship Saturday night quiz show The Masked Singer hit 0.5 million streams from on-demand, and The Real Housewives of Cheshire generated 0.4 million streams on the ITV Hub. 2021 has started strongly for the entertainment genre, with new ITV2 series The Cabins having already attracted nearly 2 million streams across the first 5 episodes (as of 11 January). The first episode has 0.5 million streams and an average audience of 0.3 million people across the whole programme, in addition to linear viewing.
In factual, The Three Unwise Men (Gordon, Gino and Fred's Christmas Road Trip) cooked up 0.4 million streams and Boxing Day's The Story of SM:TV Live - showing the early days of leadings presenters Ant and Dec - achieved 0.2 million streams.
During the day, breakfast show Good Morning Britain became the timeslot’s most popular programme on Hub and the fourth most popular programme on Hub overall during December. With 1.8 million hours of viewing, it was up by 46% compared with December 2019. All other daytime output achieved significant growth, with This Morning up by 103%, Lorraine on 91% and Loose Women 43%. For the first time each of the four shows aired Christmas specials over the festive period.
Commenting on the viewership generated, Rufus Radcliffe, Managing Director, ITV On Demand said “The ITV Hub enjoyed a successful Christmas period, with excellent figures across all programme genres. It’s great to see such positive engagement in our catch-up and simulcast services on the Hub which demonstrate that, while viewer habits may be changing, the demand for ITV’s content remains as strong as ever.”
