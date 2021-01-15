Independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform Innovid has been granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its measurement of rendered display ad impressions, expanding its existing accreditations in video and OTT.

Measurement services wanting MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures.

Commenting on the addition to its roster, MRC executive director and CEO George W Ivie said: “Innovid continues to demonstrate its industry leadership position with this latest addition of desktop and mobile rendered display ad impressions to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics. By meeting the MRC’s demanding accreditation requirements for measuring different creative types across a range of platforms, Innovid is helping to show the way for the future of ad measurement.”

Innovid’s accreditations now include measurement of rendered display impressions in desktop, mobile web, mobile app and OTT; as well as video viewable impressions and related viewability metrics in desktop, mobile web and mobile app. The company said that it was proud to be the first ad server granted MRC accreditations across OTT, video, and display.



“This accreditation is a testament to our ability to serve the needs of today’s global marketers, ensuring the quality and accuracy of their results across the breadth of expanded MRC-accredited metrics now available in our platform,” added Innovid CEO and co-founder Zvika Netter.