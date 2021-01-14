Revealing just how well its bet in the nascent area that has grown during Covid-19 lockdowns, and how it is expanding outside of its core businesses, Virgin Media owner Liberty Global is claiming the successful public debut of mobile games platform Skillz.









Using its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual eSports tournaments for millions of mobile players and distributes millions in prizes each month. Liberty added that becoming a publicly traded company further enables Skillz to accelerate its expansion in the fast-growing mobile gaming market that today includes 2.7 billion gamers and 10 million game developers.



Developed through its Liberty Global Ventures, the media giant's investment arm, Skillz connects players globally in what is said to be "fair, fun and meaningful competition", and is designed to help developers build and monetise their franchises by enabling social competition to increase reach and engagement. Liberty Global Ventures first invested in Skillz in 2017. The company has provided revenue guidance of $225 million for 2020, representing 89% growth year-over-year. In December 2020 Skillz became the first publicly-traded mobile eSports platform, following the completion of its combination with special purpose acquisition company Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. "We are thrilled for Skillz, its management team and fellow shareholders. This is an innovative company that shows exceptional potential within the growth trajectory of the mobile gaming industry," commented Liberty Global Ventures managing partner John Gowen. "We continue to see demonstrated opportunity in gaming as an entertainment category, and with the substantial growth and success we've achieved with Skillz, our Ventures group widely views gaming as an important area for ongoing investment."