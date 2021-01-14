Pondering whether there is there no limit to the subscription video-on-demand service’s meteoric rise, Ampere Analyst has revealed research showing that in 2020 Netflix became the second largest TV group in Europe by revenue.
The study calculated that Netflix commanded a 6.1% share of European TV group revenues, placing the SVOD leader behind only Comcast, which owns Sky’s operations in Europe, and had a 12% share of the market, and ahead the German public broadcaster ARD (5.7%) and then UK public broadcaster the BBC (4.2%). Arch rival Amazon weighed in with 2%, behind all of the other leading groups in Europe.
Netflix has had a steady rise in the region. Since launching in 2012, it has grown rapidly in Europe and by 2016, had launched its services across the whole of Europe, and passed the $1 billion revenue milestone. By 2017, it had the largest customer tally of any subscription TV business in Europe.
Yet as Netflix has enjoyed success across the continent, local broadcasters are facing increased pressures noted Ampere Analysis principal analyst Tony Maroulis. He warned that even though the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the TV advertising market into decline, compounding and accelerating the woes of traditional and established brands and local entities struggling to compete, Netflix’s pockets were getting deeper.
“Over the next few years, Netflix alone is set to be better funded than many leading commercial broadcasters, and its scale means that it is able to produce quantities of high-quality content that most of its local competitors cannot match,” Maroulis observed. “This global vs. local imbalance will further accelerate the online viewing shift, which is now beginning to shift to older demographics as well as young.”
