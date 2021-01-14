Grupo Salinas-owned independently operated Mexican studio Dopamine has extended its content relationship NENT Studios UK to cover unscripted projects, primarily from British producers.
The companies’ earlier scripted deal, which saw psychological thriller Close to Me as its first project, saw the partners work together to co-finance, develop and produce English-language drama. The new co-development deal will see Dopamine co-commission programming alongside UK broadcasters and platforms.
NENT Studios UK and Dopamine are now actively seeking relationships with factual producers who can deliver against their ‘4C’ criteria: who can work collaboratively to deliver creative, cost-effective and Covid-friendly programming. Specifically, they are looking for both what they call “out-of-the-box” and traditional genre ideas that could produce male-skewing documentary series and female-skewing, highly formatted factual entertainment.
“Dopamine remains committed to its strategy of helping to create distinctive content that works on a global level,” said Maria Garcia-Castrillon (pictured right), Dopamine’s chief of international business development commenting on the deal. “The UK is a leading world-class creative hub so we are delighted that our new investment in the territory could help trigger commissions and facilitate in bringing a variety of new unscripted programming to the screen.”
“NENT Studios UK and Dopamine have worked extremely well together over the past few months. We have a similar approach to business and a shared enthusiasm for content, so expanding our relationship to take in unscripted projects felt like the natural next step for us both,” added NENT Studios UK commercial director Adam Barth (pictured left). “We are excited that the added investment this new partnership brings could allow us to work with many more and quickly ensure that the right programming gets made to meet commissioners’ needs in 2021. Dopamine’s commitment to both NENT Studios UK and the British production industry in general is testament to the quality and breadth of exciting ideas coming out of the country at the moment.”
