In the latest part of the company’s plans to support human creative tasks by connecting them through software-mediated collaboration and automation, Motion Picture Laboratories (MovieLabs) has announced the latest steps in the MovieLabs Enhanced Content Protection (EPC) specification.
Originally published in 2013 and since widely implemented by industry partners, the EPC is said to be designed to raise the bar for protecting 4K, HDR and early window content in consumer distribution. The ECP spec is based on discussions with those partners and in response to evolving threats and the last version, ECP 1.2 was published in August 2018.
The latest version, ECP 1.3, primarily aims to address the risks posed by debugging interfaces left open in production units and by devices past their end-of-life for DRM and security updates that fail to patch known vulnerabilities.
Explaining the rationale for its move, MovieLabs says that when left open in consumer devices, debugging interfaces can open a significant attack surface for circumventing content protection. It warned that as more ECP devices reach their security maintenance end-of-life, known security vulnerabilities that will never be fixed pose an increasing risk to content security.
MovieLabs has also added additional language to further clarify that implementers should consult with individual studios and their distribution partners to determine which features are necessary in specific products and services. Studios and distributors are free to choose which ECP elements are appropriate to any particular type of distribution.
