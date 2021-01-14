Firstlight Media and Evergent Technologies are integrating their cloud-based capabilities to help OTT and pay-TV providers deliver end-to-end solutions that optimise and monetise audiences.

The partnership will bring together the customer engagement power of Firstlight Media’s Content Management System (CMS) and integrated revenue and customer management of Evergent’s OTT and traditional video solution to enhance user and subscriber management within video ecosystems.

Firstlight Media’s CMS is a core element of a platform built on Gen 5 architecture and offers real-time metadata management, pre-integration of third-party enrichment providers, storefront pre-visualisation tools with real-time and scheduled publishing, and editable EPGs. The integration with Evergent solutions enhances the ability of content and service providers to quickly and flexibly create subscriptions and promotions.

Vijay Sajja, CEO and founder of Evergent Technologies, said: “The creation and the management of relationships between consumers and OTT providers require two unique skill sets. Our partnership with Firstlight Media gives the industry the ability not only to rapidly create engaging user experiences, but also allows services to do quick market experiments with our flexible user management system.”

Added Paul Pastor, chief business officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media: “With upwards of 300 OTT providers competing for audience share, rapid time-to-market for new services is critical to business success. By combining our cloud-based platform with Evergent’s advanced technology, we’re creating an agile, robust solution that can support the industry’s needs at a strategic point in the engagement funnel and can build long-term value for our customers.”